Adam Svensson celebrated first pro win with a $500 Costco purchase

Adam Svensson has a long ways to go for a victory at this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii, where he held a one-shot lead entering Friday’s second round. But there’s no doubt a major cash prize would go to good use.

The 25-year-old Canadian is just starting his rookie season on the PGA Tour and celebrated his first professional victory at the Web.com Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic last January.

Svensson netted a cool $108,000 winner’s check, and he didn’t exactly spend it all in one place.

“Went to Costco and bought a Dyson, a $500 Dyson vacuum,” Svensson said. “I don’t know, I thought it was pretty cool. Cordless.”

Cordless!

Forget the car or the fancy dinners. Just think of the overwhelming pride which fills Svensson every time he needs to tidy up the living quarters. Carpet looking a little dirty? No electrical outlet in the vicinity? Trivial matters which don’t concern those who shoot 17-under 271 for the week and beat everyone else in the field at the Abaco Club.

Svensson is from Surrey, British Columbia and played at Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla., where in 2014 he earned the Jack Nicklaus award as the top Division II player in the nation. But he wasn’t able to attend the ceremony.

Why?

“Not sure. It was like a wedding or something like that,” Svensson said.

His earliest golf memory is of playing with his dad at age three or four. He shared that story Thursday afternoon, displaying a knack for unexpected turns.

“My dad was teeing off and I guess I decided to drive the cart right into the lake,” Svensson said. “I drove it in – my dad told me – and then I hopped out and my dad was trying to grab his clubs and stuff like that, but it ended up sinking to the bottom.”

Svensson said he thinks his dad salvaged a putter or a driver out of the bag, but the rest of the clubs were goners.

Another fine story, but about that vacuum. A reporter told Svensson it was a pretty neat purchase.

“Yeah, it is.”

Do you use it?

“Sometimes, yeah.”

Obviously. When you pony up for the cordless, you get to clean like a champion.