Chez Reavie makes 3 hole-out eagles ... in a single PGA Tour round!

It takes a lot to hole out for eagle once. Except if you’re Chez Reavie, apparently.

The 37-year-old began Friday’s second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii in a tie for fourth and four off the lead, but put in a week’s worth of fireworks to move himself up.

He scored not one, not two, but THREE hole-out eagles on Friday! Seriously.

THREE eagles on par 4s today for Chez Reavie. ✅ 1 from 101 yards 🦅

✅ 1 from 135 yards 🦅

✅ 1 from 149 yards 🦅 He's T2 at the @SonyOpenHawaii.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/NKdAm3vNTy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 11, 2019

It started right away, as Reavie holed out from 101 yards for eagle on Waialae Country Club’s par-4 10th (his opening hole of the round). The second came with a 149-yard hole-out eagle at the par-4 16th. The final one arrived via a 135-yard strike at the par-4 sixth.

All three hole-out eagles came from the fairway.

If you figured this feat to be extremely rare, you were correct. Three eagles on par 4s alone in a single round has never been done on the PGA Tour (at least on record since 1983).

Chez Reavie is the first player on record (since 1983) on the PGA TOUR with three eagles on par-4s in the same round. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 11, 2019

Crazy stuff.

Reavie, who won his sole PGA Tour event at the 2008 RBC Canadian Open, actually played the other 15 holes in 1 over with the help of a double bogey at the par-3 fourth. He did close his round with birdie though for a second straight 5-under 65.

In the clubhouse at 10 under, Reavie has moved up to a tie for second. He is four behind leader Matt Kuchar.

But if Reavie’s propensity for hole-outs continues on the weekend, Kuchar and the rest of the field may have their hands full.