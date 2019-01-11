Jordan Spieth fires 66, still misses cut at Sony Open

Jordan Spieth’s 2019 debut has been cut short earlier than expected.

A 4-under 66 on Friday at the Sony Open in Hawaii could not save Spieth, as it only moved him to 1 under overall. That score put him one shot short of the cutline at Waialae Country Club.

Spieth missed five cuts on the PGA Tour in 2017-18, tying his career high for a season on the circuit. Those woes are continuing in 2018-19, as this result means he’s missed two of his first three cuts in the 2018-19 PGA Tour campaign (T-55 at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open has now been followed by missed cuts at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and the Sony Open in Hawaii.)

The 25-year-old, who hadn’t competed in an event since that missed cut at Mayakoba in November and got married in the intervening time, said pre-tournament that he was going to use this week to “gather some information about where I am at and hopefully make some adjustments going forward into the season.”

He also made this admission going into this event:

“I have lesser amount of certainty of (where my game is at) than I’ve had in a while. It doesn’t bother me right now. I don’t feel anxious, like I have to do anything.”

Hopefully that attitude remains in place after this start.

Spieth was done in by a rough opening-round 73. It was a day in which he was ranked close to last in the field in strokes gained: putting, losing roughly three strokes to the field on the greens.

This is after a rough winless 2018 in which his putting faced incredible scrutiny. Formerly a master with the flatstick, Spieth was at one point in May ranked 183rd in strokes gained: putting on the 2017-18 PGA Tour season.

Some failed to noticed his marked improvement over the back half. He eventually finished the campaign T-123 in strokes gained: putting. Still, his previous worst finish in that category was 60th in 2013.

Spieth said he actually felt comfortable over the putter Thursday. That manifested in the second round, as he gained roughly 2.5 strokes on the field putting Friday. That helped him post a nice score.

Ultimately, though, it was not enough to avoid an early exit. Even with three birdies in his final four holes, Spieth came up a shot short.

No reason to panic, it’s just one event.

Still, this can’t be the start to 2019 that Spieth was hoping for.