Live blog: 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2

The first full-field event of 2019 is underway at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
We’re tracking all the second-round action from the Sony Open in Hawaii. Follow along.
The first full-field event of 2019 is underway at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
We’re tracking all the second-round action from the Sony Open in Hawaii. Follow along.
Adam Svensson has a long ways to go for a victory at this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii, where he held a one-shot lead entering (…)
Here’s a recap of the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. LEADING: Canadian Adam (…)
Adam Svensson holds the lead and Matt Kuchar is just two shots back after the opening round. Here are the tee times and pairings for (…)
Hoping to turn the page on a disappointing 2018 and find out where his game was at to begin the new year, Jordan Spieth might have more (…)
Jason Dufner just announced a new sponsorship deal, and it’s a doozy. The 2013 PGA Championship winner took to Twitter with the big (…)
The first full-field event of 2019 is underway at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. We’re tracking all the first-round action from the (…)
How do you copy some of the most famous, trickiest, golf ball-repelling greens in the world, especially when they await next (…)
Count Jordan Spieth among the PGA Tour pros who aren’t in love with the new Rules of Golf that require a player to drop a ball from knee (…)
Australia’s Stuart Appleby and American Justin Leonard will serve as captains for the 2019 Junior Presidents Cup. The event will (…)
SEBRING, Fla. – Annabell Fuller walked into the clubhouse at Harder Hall, looked up at the big board of past champions and said to older (…)
Comments