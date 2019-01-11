Matt Kuchar fires another 63 for Sony Open lead

Here’s a recap of the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

LEADING: Just months ago, Matt Kuchar was going on more than four-and-a-half years since his last PGA Tour.

Now, he could have two in the last three months.

Kuchar, 40, fired Friday a second straight 7-under 63 to push him to 14 under. He went from four shots back to one shot ahead with that stellar Friday. He broke that win drought in November at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and now is halfway to PGA Tour win No. 9.

A hot start was the key Friday. Kuchar began at No. 10 and birdied four of his first five holes. A bogey at the 15th stung, but he drained a 16-footer for eagle at the par-5 18th to go out in 5-under 30. Birdies at Nos. 3 and 9 secured him that 63.

It’s already been a nice 2018-19 for Kuchar early. A brilliant weekend in Hawaii could really bolster matters here.

CHASING: Andrew Putnam followed up an opening 62 with a 65 to stay one back and in second place. He is 13 under overall. Chez Reavie holed out THREE times for eagle on Friday!!! That enabled a 5-under 65, pushing him to T-3 at 10 under. Stewart Cink fired a 62 to also reach 10 under. Marc Leishman and Ted Potter Jr. are T-5 at 9 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: None of Reavie’s hole outs are on video at the moment, unfortunately. Patton Kizzire was luckier on this front, though.

SHORT SHOTS: Keith Mitchell finishes his round ace-birdie-eagle for a 5-under 65. That jumps him from on the cutline to T-9 at 7 under. … Davis Love III is 5 under and T-20, as are Kizzire and Justin Thomas. … First-round leader Adam Svensson struggles to a Friday 74 to push himself back to that T-20 group at 5 under. … Bryson DeChambeau finds himself T-35 at 4 under. … Ian Poulter, Jason Dufner and Jimmy Walker all make the cut on the number at 2 under (T-65). … Jordan Spieth fires a Friday 66, but he still misses the cut. He comes up one short at 1 under overall. … Zach Johnson also misses the cut at 1 under. … Bubba Watson finishes 2 over for an early exit himself.

UP NEXT: The third round will be aired by Golf Channel from 7-10:30 p.m.