Matt Kuchar takes 54-hole lead at Sony Open

Here’s a recap of the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

LEADING: Another Matt Kuchar win? It’s creeping ever closer.

The 40-year-old fired a flawless 4-under 66 on Saturday to reach 18 under and double his overnight lead to two heading into Sunday’s final round.

Kuchar had been suffering from a PGA Tour win drought of more than four-and-a-half years until he broke through in November at the Mayakoba Golf Classic for win No. 8.

Now, No. 9 could arrive just two months later.

Kuchar made himself known early Saturday with an opening birdie. He would follow with five straight pars but then added birdies at Nos. 7 and 9 to go out in 3-under 32. He would only make one more birdie (at No. 12), but no bogeys ensured he kept pushing forward.

A strong Sunday in Hawaii would make Kuchar a two-time winner on the 2018-19 PGA Tour season very quickly.

CHASING: Andrew Putnam started the day one back and kept pace just fine. He fired a 3-under 67 to reach 16 under. His deficit grew to two, but he remains in solo second. Keith Mitchell was on the cutline with three holes to play Friday. He then finished that round ace-birdie-eagle and followed up Saturday with a 7-under 63 to rocket to T-3 at 14 under. Chez Reavie went out in 5-under 30 on Saturday, but three straight bogeys from Nos. 11-13 helped relegate him to a 4-under 66 and T-3 at 14 under as well.

SHOT OF THE DAY: The outcome here is too cruel, but Putnam hit a spectacular chip regardless that deserved to drop:

SHORT SHOTS: Bryson DeChambeau fired a 7-under 63 to jump 30 spots to T-5 at 11 under. … Davis Love III also sits at 11 under thanks to a third-round 64. … Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed are T-21 at 8 under.

