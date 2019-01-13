European Tour golf power rankings: Jan. 14, 2019

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour golf power rankings for the week of Jan., 14 2019.

10. Henrik Stenson

Has won Dubai Desert Classic and Qatar Masters. Win in Abu Dhabi will help him complete the original Desert Swing set.

9. Thorbjorn Olesen

Hasn’t played Abu Dhabi well since second place in 2013. How will he fare this week?

8. Ian Poulter

Plays Abu Dhabi as part of a run of five consecutive tournaments. Was runnerup in 2010 but missed cut last year.

7. Alex Noren

No surprise he is isn’t in Abu Dhabi. Not a course he’s played well. Best finish was 11th in 2008.

6. Sergio Garcia

Hasn’t played Abu Dhabi since 2014 and passes again this year. Makes 2019 debut in Dubai next week.

5. Rory McIlroy

Skips Abu Dhabi after supporting event steadfastly since turning pro. Pity, since he’s only finished outside top 5 twice in 10 appearances.

4. Jon Rahm

Defends title in 60th Desert Classic after defeating Andrew Landry with a birdie at the fourth extra hole in what was then the CareerBuilder Challenge.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Will try for a three-repeat in Abu Dhabi this week after winning last two. He’s 39 under par there for last eight rounds.

2. Justin Rose

Makes 2019 debut in PGA Tour’s Desert Classic. How will he fare with new equipment?

1. Francesco Molinari

Skips the Euro Tour’s Desert Swing for fifth year in a row. Taking off lots of time in hopes of emulating fantastic 2018 season. Gwk