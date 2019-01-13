> THE FORECADDIE

Workday CEO’s late requests prompt cancellation of new Steph Curry event

> BY THE NUMBERS

All eyes on Justin Rose at PGA West this week (Dusek)

> PGA TOUR

PGA Tour: Matt Kuchar seals deal at Sony Open for second win of season (Kilbridge)

Winner’s Bag: Clubs Matt Kuchar used to win the Sony Open in Hawaii (Dusek)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour

20. Cameron Champ

19. Charles Howell III

18. Patrick Cantlay

17. Webb Simpson

16. Tony Finau

15-1. Click here

LPGA

10. Georgia Hall

9. Sei Young Kim

8-1. Click here

European Tour

10. Henrik Stenson

9. Thorbjorn Olesen

8-1. Click here

PGA PERSPECTIVE

Learned Rory McIlroy looks to win more often in 2019 (Kilbridge)

LPGA PERSPECTIVE

New mother Stacy Lewis set to return fresh at LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

Pensive Padraig Harrington relishes role as Ryder Cup captain (Tait)

> AMATEURS

Invitations to Augusta National Women’s Amateur deliver dream (Nichols)

Alexa Pano continues to impress in key amateur golf events (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE

How Drive Shack’s new robot hones your golf swing (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA



Commissioner Jay Monahan understands opportunity with gambling (Kilbridge)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THIS WEEK

Back to the desert for the PGA Tour (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

U.S. wedded to buddy system with Steve Stricker as Ryder Cup captain (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

RETURN TO GLORY

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Ryan Young/PGA Tour; By The Numbers: John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports: PGA Tour: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Koepka); Alex Driehaus/USA TODAY Network (Henderson); Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports (Molinari, Rose); PGA Perspective: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports; LPGA Perspective: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Andrew Redington/Getty Images; Amateurs: Alexa Pano/Instagram; Golf Life: Drive Shack; Media: Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images; This Week: Jeff Gross/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Chris Condon/Getty Images)

MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters