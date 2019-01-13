Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Jan. 14, 2019

Jan. 14, 2019

Digital Edition

Jan. 14, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE

HAYWARD, CA - AUGUST 01: Stephen Curry plays his shot from the 17th tee during practice for the Web.com Tour Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae on August 1, 2017 in Hayward, California. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)Workday CEO’s late requests prompt cancellation of new Steph Curry event

> BY THE NUMBERS

Justin RoseAll eyes on Justin Rose at PGA West this week (Dusek)

> PGA TOUR

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 13: Matt Kuchar of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

PGA Tour: Matt Kuchar seals deal at Sony Open for second win of season (Kilbridge)

Winner’s Bag: Clubs Matt Kuchar used to win the Sony Open in Hawaii (Dusek)

> POWER RANKINGS

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka celebrates with caddie Ricky Elliott after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

20. Cameron Champ
19. Charles Howell III
18. Patrick Cantlay
17. Webb Simpson
16. Tony Finau
15-1. Click here

Nov 15, 2018; Naples, FL, USA; A likeness of Brooke Henderson covers one of her clubs during the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour, on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples. Mandatory Credit: Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News-USA TODAY NETWORK

LPGA

10. Georgia Hall
9. Sei Young Kim
8-1. Click here

Jun 7, 2015; Dublin, OH, USA; Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari look on at the eighth hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour
10. Henrik Stenson
9. Thorbjorn Olesen
8-1. Click here

PGA PERSPECTIVE

Jan 6, 2019; Maui, HI, USA; PGA golfer Rory McIlroy waits to tee off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY SportsLearned Rory McIlroy looks to win more often in 2019 (Kilbridge)

LPGA PERSPECTIVE

ANN ARBOR, MI - MAY 26: Stacy Lewis watches her tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the LPGA Volvik Championship on May 26, 2018 at Travis Pointe Country Club Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)New mother Stacy Lewis set to return fresh at LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Padraig Harrington reacts when he speaks to the media as he is named European Ryder Cup Captain for 2020 during a press conference at Wentworth on January 08, 2019 in Virginia Water, England. The 43rd Ryder Cup will be held from September 25 to 27, 2020, taking place on the Straits course at Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin, United States. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)Pensive Padraig Harrington relishes role as Ryder Cup captain  (Tait)

> AMATEURS

Alexa Pano - InstagramInvitations to Augusta National Women’s Amateur deliver dream (Nichols)

Alexa Pano continues to impress in key amateur golf events (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE

How Drive Shack’s new robot hones the golf swingHow Drive Shack’s new robot hones your golf swing (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

A man shows dollar banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, on August 8, 2018. - The Turkish lira on August 1 slumped to record lows of 5,0 against the dollar as the US hit Turkey's justice and interior ministers with sanctions over the case of an American pastor on trial for terror-related charges. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)
Commissioner Jay Monahan understands opportunity with gambling (Kilbridge)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THIS WEEK

LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 20: Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West on January 20, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)Back to the desert for the PGA Tour (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

JERSEY CITY, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Steve Stricker, Captain of the U.S. Team, on the first tee during the Sunday singles matches at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on October 1, 2017, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)U.S. wedded to buddy system with Steve Stricker as Ryder Cup captain (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

RETURN TO GLORY

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Ryan Young/PGA Tour; By The Numbers: John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports: PGA Tour: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Koepka); Alex Driehaus/USA TODAY Network (Henderson); Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports (Molinari, Rose); PGA Perspective: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports; LPGA Perspective: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Andrew Redington/Getty Images; Amateurs: Alexa Pano/Instagram; Golf Life: Drive Shack; Media: Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images; This Week: Jeff Gross/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Chris Condon/Getty Images)

MORE:  Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters

, , , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home