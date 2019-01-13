Live blog: 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii, final round

The first full-field event of 2019 is finishing up Sunday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
We will track all the final-round action from the Sony Open in Hawaii. Follow along below…
The first full-field event of 2019 is finishing up Sunday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
We will track all the final-round action from the Sony Open in Hawaii. Follow along below…
The criteria for selecting U.S. Ryder Cup captains often has seemed to magnify qualities that are barely relevant to the task, emphasizing (…)
Padraig Harrington still was talking an hour and five minutes into a scheduled 20-minute phone interview. The 2020 European Ryder Cup (…)
When Justin Rose pushes a tee into the California desert at PGA West in La Quinta Thursday and hits his first competitive shot of 2019, he (…)
Social media was abuzz Saturday evening on the subject of Matt Kuchar, but the man himself has noted there is nothing to see here. Tom (…)
Here are the tee times and pairings for Sunday’s final round of the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. (Note: All (…)
Here’s a recap of the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. LEADING: Another Matt Kuchar (…)
SEBRING, Fla. – Emilia Migliaccio’s short but spectacular history on the Florida Orange Blossom Circuit ended with a specially carved (…)
The first full-field event of 2019 is underway at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. We tracked all the third-round action from the Sony Open (…)
Here are the tee times and pairings for Saturday’s Round 3 of the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. (Note: All (…)
Here’s a recap of the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. LEADING: Just months ago, Matt (…)
Comments