LPGA golf power rankings: Jan. 14, 2019

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA golf power rankings for the week of Jan. 14, 2019:

10. Georgia Hall

Didn’t play much in the fall of 2018. Starting off early in sophomore campaign.

9. Sei Young Kim

Has won at least one tournament each season since 2015.

8. Lydia Ko

Makes her home away from New Zealand in Orlando, making the winners-only Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions event a comfortable stop.

7. Lexi Thompson

Top American has been fighting an illness the past week or so. Also boasts experience in tournament play at Tranquilo.

6. Nasa Hataoka

Two-time winner in 2018. One of the more surprising players to skip the first event, simply because of her youth.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Another no-show at Diamond Resorts.

4. Minjee Lee

Won’t see Lee at the TOC. Likely gearing up for a strong showing in her native Australia, which boasts a pair of LPGA events next month.

3. Sung Hyun Park

One of several top-ranked players to skip the season opener. Didn’t begin the 2018 season until late February.

2. Brooke Henderson

Should have good vibes from a seventh-place finish against a PGA Champions field last year at Tranquilo.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Typically started slow in the Bahamas. Perhaps things will be different at the new TOC. Gwk