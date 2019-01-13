What Matt Kuchar said after winning Sony Open

Matt Kuchar won the Sony Open on Sunday at Waialae Country Club for his ninth PGA Tour title.

Here’s what he had to say, in a post-round TV interview on Golf Channel, after earning his second Tour win in the last three months:

On how he rebounded from Sunday’s slow start:

“It was not at all what I was looking for. I knew I was playing well, so tried to stay confident … Some of the bogeys were – there was a three-putt and a bad wedge shot. That’s just so uncharacteristic. If I just keep plugging along, I (knew) a good thing (was) going to happen.”

On where his confidence is at:

“Think it might’ve been Jay-Z that said 40’s the new 20. … I’m awfully pleased with my game. Certainly last year was disappointing, but to win two out of three events is crazy to comprehend. I’m so pleased with my game, grateful to have (caddie) John Wood doing what he was doing this week he was a big help, having (wife) Sybi and the kids, it’s just a special thing for me.”

On how much of a force he can be in 2019:

“I feel like my game has turned into a game that can play well (at) any given course. I’ve showed good results at multiple different ones. I’m excited, I love playing golf. I always have, still do. This certainly elevates my love for the game, my excitement for the game and I look forward to the rest of the year and trying to continue and see how great this year can be.”