PGA Tour power rankings: Jan. 14, 2019

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Jan. 14-20, 2019:

20. Cameron Champ

MDF at the Sony marks his first finish outside the top 30 in seven starts this season.

19. Charles Howell III

Another promising week and back in the power rankings thanks to a T-8 at Waialae.

18. Patrick Cantlay

Set for 2019 debut at this week’s Desert Classic in Palm Springs.

17. Webb Simpson

Off again next week riding a streak of six consecutive top-20 finishes.

16. Tony Finau

Will start new year in two weeks at Torrey Pines.

15. Patrick Reed

Bounced back from disappointing Tournament of Champions with T-13 at Waialae.

14. Jason Day

Next start will be title defense at Farmers Insurance Open, where he’s looking for third career win at Torrey Pines.

13. Tiger Woods

Still no word on his next start and has until Friday to commit to Torrey Pines, where he’s won eight times.

12. Rickie Fowler

Will tee it up at Torrey Pines coming off four top-10 finishes in his last five starts.

11. Gary Woodland

MDF at Sony after a disappointing runnerup in Maui, the first time he’s failed to see a final round since the 2018 Players Championship.

10. Rory McIlroy

Next start TBD as the Irishman wants to play once more before Genesis Open in mid-February.

9. Marc Leishman

Three top-5 finishes in four starts this season, including a win at the CIMB Classic.

8. Matt Kuchar

Sony victory is his second in three starts after a winless stretch of four-plus years.

7. Jon Rahm

Set for Desert Classic title defense this week coming off Hero World Challenge win and T-8 at TOC.

6. Dustin Johnson

Pebble Beach seems a likely next start for the world-ranked No. 3.

5. Bryson DeChambeau

No signs of the mad scientist cooling off after a T-10 in Honolulu.

4. Justin Thomas

T-16 this week after a solo third at the Tournament of Champions.

3. Xander Schauffele

Young gun with two wins already this season will return to action at Torrey Pines.

2. Justin Rose

Top five in each of his last five starts and will begin 2019 at the Desert Classic after skipping TOC.

1. Brooks Koepka

Three-time major winner is resting up after beginning 2019 with a solo 24th at Tournament of Champions.