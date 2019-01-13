Here is the pro golf schedule for the week of Jan. 14-20, 2019:
PGA Tour
What: Desert Classic
When: Jan. 17-20
Where: PGA West, Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.
European Tour
What: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
When: Jan. 16-19
Where: Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
LPGA
What: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions
When: Jan. 17-20
Where: Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
PGA Tour Champions
What: Mitsubishi Electric Championship
When: Jan. 17-19
Where: Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Web.com Tour
What: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
What: Jan. 20-23
Where: The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, The Bahamas Gwk
