Here is the pro golf schedule for the week of Jan. 14-20, 2019:

PGA Tour

What: Desert Classic

When: Jan. 17-20

Where: PGA West, Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

European Tour

What: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

When: Jan. 16-19

Where: Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

LPGA

What: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

When: Jan. 17-20

Where: Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Mitsubishi Electric Championship

When: Jan. 17-19

Where: Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Web.com Tour

What: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

What: Jan. 20-23

Where: The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, The Bahamas