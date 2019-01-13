Digital Edition
Full pro golf schedule returns with gusto this week

LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 20: Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West on January 20, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Here is the pro golf schedule for the week of Jan. 14-20, 2019:

PGA Tour

What: Desert Classic
When: Jan. 17-20
Where: PGA West, Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

European Tour

What: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
When: Jan. 16-19
Where: Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

LPGA

What: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions
When: Jan. 17-20
Where: Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Mitsubishi Electric Championship
When: Jan. 17-19
Where: Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Web.com Tour

What: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
What: Jan. 20-23
Where: The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, The Bahamas Gwk

 

