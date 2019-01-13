The Forecaddie: Workday CEO’s late requests prompt cancellation of new Steph Curry event

As the PGA Tour returns to the mainland for this week’s Desert Classic, Workday is helping out as a one-year “presenting” sponsor. The company was going to move to a full sponsorship of the new Steph Curry-hosted stop this September at a hastily revamped Lake Merced Golf Club. But as reported last week, the event has been tabled for at least a year.

The Forecaddie hears the last-minute demise of the 2019 edition came after Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri piled on one too many last-minute requests and complained about how the event was rolled out. With the PGA Tour having another potential event and sponsor as an option and no time to find another sponsor for the Curry event, The Man Out Front hears host management company Octagon pulled the plug after not being able to meet Bhusri’s demands.

“We are still committed to bringing an event to San Francisco,” Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It just won’t be this year.”

TMOF hears Curry is in no way to blame for the collapse of the event and remains supportive.

Bhusri, the 52-year-old CEO, has memberships at San Francisco Golf Club, Augusta National and Tehama in Carmel, Calif. He is a regular at the AT&T National Pro-Am and clearly loves golf. His last two tweets were shout-outs to Workday endorsers Davis Love and Phil Mickelson. All eyes will be on the 8-handicapper this week in La Quinta to see if he will take his corporation’s millions to the Desert Classic over the long term.

The saddest component to the Curry event’s stall was a lost chance for the PGA Tour to be aligned with one of the world’s most famous athletes and add a tournament that reportedly was attempting to break new ground with the spectating experience. Those plans will have to wait, as Bhusri could not be satisfied and the Tour looks to fill an open week in September. Gwk