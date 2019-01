Winner's Bag: Matt Kuchar, 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii

A list of the clubs Matt Kuchar used to win the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii.

DRIVER: Bridgestone Tour B JGR (9.5 degrees), with Fujikura ATMOS Black Tour Spec 6S shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees) with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 757 X shaft

HYBRIDS: Bridgestone Tour B XD-H (18 degrees), Ping Anser (20 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder TS 8.8 X shafts

IRONS: Bridgestone J15 CB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 S300 shafts

WEDGES: Bridgestone J40 Forged (52 degrees bent to 51), with Aerotech Steelfiber i110X shaft; Cleveland RTX-4 (58 bent to 57, 64 bent to 63 degrees) with KBS Tour 120 S shafts

PUTTER: Bettinardi Kuchar Model 1 Arm Lock

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B X

GRIPS: Iomic X-Grip