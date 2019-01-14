First Look: Wilson Staff D7 driver

Gear: Wilson Staff D7 driver

Price: $299.99 with UST Mamiya Helium shaft and Wilson Staff MicroLite Lamkin grip

Specs: Carbon composition crown on top of a titanium chassis

Available: Jan. 21

The Goal

By removing extraneous features and adjusting the center of gravity (CG) location based on each driver’s loft, Wilson is trying to create more clubhead speed and distance for slower-swinging golfers.

The Skinny

The new Wilson Staff D7 driver was designed to be a powerful, lightweight club for players who want more distance off the tee, but who may not benefit from many of the adjustable features found in many of today’s clubs.

Wilson has shown it can produce innovative drivers, like the new Cortex, that incorporate moveable weights and adjustable hosels, but the company decided not to add features like that to the Staff D7. They add extra weight, and by keeping the aerodynamic head at just 192 grams and offering it with the UST Mamiya Helium shaft that weighs only 46 grams in the R flex, Wilson has made a driver that slower-swinging players can use to create more clubhead speed.

The company’s thinking is that Staff D7 players will benefit more from the lightweight, easy-to-swing design than they would have from a moveable weight or adjustable hosel.

However, the Staff D7 does have a composite crown made with a layer of Kevlar sandwiched between layers of carbon fiber. It’s very light and helped Wilson designers lower the Staff D7’s center of gravity (CG) position, but at impact, the Kevlar absorbs unwanted vibrations to enhance the sound and feel.

Wilson engineers positioned discretionary weight in different places in the head based on each driver’s loft. The 9-degree version is designed for players who create faster clubhead speeds, and its internal weights are more forward to reduce spin and create a lower initial launch angle. The 13-degree Staff D7 driver’s internal weights are further back, to encourage the highest-spinning drives and more carry distance. The 10.5-degree offering is for moderate-to-fast swinging players and it has internal weights in the center.