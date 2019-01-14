For 2019, Scotty Cameron adds two models to Select putter family

Last year at the PGA Merchandise Show, Titleist released the Scotty Cameron Select family of putters, a group of classically-shaped blades that included the Newport, Newport 2 and Laguna.

Two other Select putters, the Fastback and the Squareback, were popular among tour pros, but according to Titleist, several players asked for different hosel configurations. Cameron made tour-only versions of the Select Fastback and Squareback for those players, and now Titleist is adding them to the Select retail family.

Like the previously released Select putters, Fastback 2 and Squareback 1.5 are milled from 303 stainless steel but have been made with a 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum face that wraps under the leading edge and extends into the sole. This shifts more of each putter’s overall weight to the heel and toe areas, increasing forgiveness. It also lets Cameron remove material under the sole and fill it with vibration-dampening material to enhance feel, then cover it with the aluminum face-sole plate.

The weights in the heel and toe areas are not designed to be adjusted by golfers, but using a tool, fitters can change the weights to adjust the swing weight of Select putters based on the club’s finished length.

The original Select Fastback was faced balanced and suited for a player who makes a straight putting stroke, but the Select Fastback 2 has a thinner topline and been given a plumber’s neck and has more toe-hang, so it compliments a slightly-acred putting style.

The Select Squareback 1.5 also has a thinner topline and it has been given a mini-slant neck. Like the Fastback 2, it is ideally suited for golfers who have some arc in their putting stroke.

Both clubs should be in stores by Feb. 15 and will cost $399.