Hosung Choi, the social media sensation, gets sponsor invite to PGA Tour event

Get ready, golf fans … it looks like Hosung Choi is making his way to the PGA Tour! At least for a week that is.

The 45-year-old Korean who became a viral star last June because of his absolutely insane swing that almost earned him an Asian Tour win and a British Open spot told Korean media on Monday that he had gotten a sponsor invite into next month’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner confirmed with a PGA Tour official that Choi received the sponsor invite.

Multiple outlets are reporting Choi has indeed accepted the sponsor invite (we can’t imagine he wouldn’t), as is Skratch TV.

Also Choi’s quotes about receiving this invite are a pretty clear message he is overjoyed at this invitation and opportunity.

“I never imagined this day would come,” Choi told Korean media. “I took up golf at the age of 25, after a hard life. I’m fully aware that none of this would be possible without the love and support of my fans. I will of course do my best, wherever I go.”

There you have it. It seems then Choi will be making his PGA Tour debut next month at Pebble Beach. How cool is that!

He is certainly going to be a popular attraction there. While his fandom has really only formed after last year’s viral break, it has become a fervent base. Just earlier this month, there was an online petition posted to get Choi a spot in this year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

And the petition has gotten 5,760 signatures!!

Fans want to see Choi, his swing and his hilarious antics on the PGA Tour and they will get their wish for at least one week.

This is a one-off at the moment, but who knows what the future holds. Choi’s swing may soak up the attention, but the man is a formidable golfer.

As we said, he contended heavily in that June Asian Tour event that launched him to fame. In November, he won the Japan Golf Tour’s Casio World Open. It was his second title on the circuit and third career Official World Golf Ranking-counting win.

Speaking of the OWGR, Choi is exactly No. 200 in those ratings. That’s three spots ahead of Andrew “Beef” Johnston and 13 clear of Bill Haas.

So yeah, this isn’t a novelty invite – well at least not fully. Choi can absolutely compete in this field.

We’ll get that glimpse soon, as the tournament takes place from Feb. 7-10. We can’t wait.