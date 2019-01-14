Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth hit OWGR milestones for very different reasons

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth reached milestones in the week’s new Official World Golf Ranking posted Monday.

Woods reached No. 12 – even though he has not played since his Hero World Challenge in December. It is his best ranking since Aug. 31, 2014.

While nothing is officially official in Tiger World until it becomes official, Woods is expected to make his 2019 calendar PGA Tour debut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego a week from Thursday.

For Jordan Spieth, what has been a year-long slide continued in the OWGR as he fell to No. 18. Spieth began 2018 ranked No. 2. The No. 18 spot is his lowest rank since December of 2013.

Spieth missed the cut at the Sony Open this past week after a 73-66 in the first two round. While that 66 on Friday may have given him some reason for optimism, it was the second straight cut missed by Spieth.

Matt Kuchar returned to the top 25 from No. 32 to No. 22 following his victory at the Sony Open.