Tommy Fleetwood using Tiger's TaylorMade irons in Abu Dhabi

World No. 13 Tommy Fleetwood was spotted on Sunday playing at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates with clubs likely made for Tiger Woods.

Like Woods, Fleetwood used Nike’s VR Pro muscleback irons while the company was making equipment. But unlike Woods, who signed an endorsement deal with TaylorMade two years ago and who has transitioned into TaylorMade clubs, Fleetwood never stopped playing the Nike irons. The European Ryder Cup sensation, who won $3.9 million in prize money on the PGA Tour in 2017-2018, said last season that he was down to his last set of Nike irons.

Fleetwood was photographed Sunday playing the fourth hole during a practice round at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in preparation for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. Zooming into the photo blurs the image, but Fleetwood is swinging a TaylorMade iron that is labeled P-7TW.

In TaylorMade parlance, better-player irons are designated with a P followed by a series of numbers that starts with a seven. For example, the P-730 irons are muscleback blades for elite golfers. the smaller the number after the seven, the shorter the blade length. So the P-790 is larger than either the P-730 or the P-760.

While TaylorMade has not released any information about the clubs Fleetwood was spotted using, it would not be hard to imagine that a P-7TW would be a better-player iron designed by TaylorMade to 14-time major champion Woods’ specifications.

The photo below, taken at the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in last August, shows the irons Woods played throughout most of 2018 and they appear to be very similar to Fleetwood’s irons but are labeled TW Phase1.

Pros typically wear out the grooves in a set of irons in about 12 to 18 months, and most players put a fresh set of irons into their bag at the beginning of each season. With new Nike irons seemingly out of the question, Fleetwood’s apparent move to an iron that Woods played a role in developing makes sense.