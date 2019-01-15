2019 Desert Classic: Video preview, viewer's guide, TV info

The 60th anniversary of what we now call the PGA Tour Desert Classic begins Thursday in California with a field led by Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson and defending champion Jon Rahm.
Golfweek columnist Shackelford’s offers a video preview:
Desert Classic At A Glance
What: Desert Classic
Host Course: Stadium Course at PGA West
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,113
Architect: Pete Dye (1986)
Second Course: Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,159
Third Course: La Quinta Country Club
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,060
Location: La Quinta, Calif.
Defending champion: Jon Rahm
Buzz: The first stop on the PGA Tour West Coast the Desert Classic lacks a full-time sponsor and last known as the CareerBuilder Challenge … Rahm won the event last year on the fourth playoff hole, defeating Andrew Landry … Rahm, just 24, is versed in desert play given his time at Arizona State and last played at the Hero World Challenge. He defeated that abbreviated field by four strokes … The Desert Classic is played across three courses and features a 54-hole cut. The Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament courses at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club will host play … The final round is held on the Stadium Course.
Desert Classic TV Info
Thursday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.)
Friday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.)
Saturday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.)
Sunday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.)
