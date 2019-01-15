2019 Desert Classic: Video preview, viewer's guide, TV info

The 60th anniversary of what we now call the PGA Tour Desert Classic begins Thursday in California with a field led by Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson and defending champion Jon Rahm.

Golfweek columnist Shackelford’s offers a video preview:

Desert Classic At A Glance

What: Desert Classic

Host Course: Stadium Course at PGA West

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,113

Architect: Pete Dye (1986)

Second Course: Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,159

Third Course: La Quinta Country Club

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,060

Location: La Quinta, Calif.

Defending champion: Jon Rahm

Buzz: The first stop on the PGA Tour West Coast the Desert Classic lacks a full-time sponsor and last known as the CareerBuilder Challenge … Rahm won the event last year on the fourth playoff hole, defeating Andrew Landry … Rahm, just 24, is versed in desert play given his time at Arizona State and last played at the Hero World Challenge. He defeated that abbreviated field by four strokes … The Desert Classic is played across three courses and features a 54-hole cut. The Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament courses at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club will host play … The final round is held on the Stadium Course.

Desert Classic TV Info

Thursday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.)

Friday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.)

Saturday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.)

Sunday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.)