Fantasy golf expert picks: 2019 Desert Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Desert Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Kevin Casey

Projected champion: Patrick Cantlay. He’s finished top 7 in each of his last three starts including the Hero World Challenge. He hasn’t played in this event since missing the cut in 2013, but his form is excellent. That one MC is a small sample size, too, and I feel this venue will suit Cantlay’s game. He’s due for another win as well.

Also like: Charles Howell III and Ryan Palmer. Howell broke an 11-year PGA Tour win drought months ago and has followed up with a top 10 at the Sony Open. He’s also finished top 20 at this event in his last three starts. Palmer enters after closing the fall with finishes of T-7 and T-3. He also has a runner-up amongst three total top 10s in his last five starts at this event.

Sleeper: Brian Gay. Not a strong record at this event, but he’s sneakily been playing pretty well of late. Gay enters off back-to-back top-25 finishes and hasn’t missed a cut since last year’s John Deere Classic.

DraftKings bargain: Sam Burns ($6,900). You might as well take this guy at this price now, as he’s way too talented to stay down here for much longer. His form has been up and down for sure (a T-3, T-37 and three missed cuts in his last five starts), but that means his ceiling is high. Then again, the ceiling is always high with this 22-year-old former top-ranked college and junior player.

Fade: Phil Mickelson. I’m still not convinced of his form, although a T-17 at October’s Safeway Open in his last start was a decent sign. Lefty also will be kicking off some rust in his first start in months.

Dan Kilbridge