First Look: Tour Edge Exotics CBX 119 fairway woods

Gear: Tour Edge Exotics CBX 119 fairway woods

Price: $299.99 with Project X EvenFlow or Project X HZRDUS Smoke shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip.

Specs: Beta titanium face, carbon fiber sole chip and stainless steel. 13.5, 15, 16.5 and 18-degree models

Available: Jan. 25

The Goal

The Exotics CBX 119 fairway woods are designed to reduce spin and increase ball speed to give golfers more distance off the tee and from the fairway

The Skinny

Tour Edge has made a conscious decision to increase its presence on the Champions Tour, seeding products to numerous players and creating a tour staff that includes Scott McCarron, Tom Lehman, Rocco Mediate, Fred Funk and others. Using feedback from those players, the company developed the shape of the Exotics CBX 119 fairway woods, then added different materials and technologies to create a more powerful club.

Unlike most fairway woods, which are made exclusively stainless steel, the Exotics CBX 119 fairway woods combine several materials to enhance performance.

The face is made from titanium, like a driver’s face, which allowed Tour Edge designers to make it thinner and lighter. At impact, it flexes more efficiently for increased ball speed.

Tour Edge also added a carbon fiber chip to the back of the sole. It is surrounded by a horseshoe-shaped stainless steel area that Tour Edge refers to as the Speed Ramp Sole. The combination of a light center and heavier edges in the sole pushes more of the Exotics CBX 119 fairway woods’ overall weight to the perimeter of the head for increased stability on off-center hits.

By opting for the titanium face and carbon fiber sole chip, Tour Edge was able to shift about 50 grams of weight up and forward in the head, which tipped the center of gravity position forward and greatly reduces spin. The resulting ball flight should be flatter and more piercing, with increased distance.