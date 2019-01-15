Spring preview 2019: Atlantic 10

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Atlantic 10.

Men

Conference championship: April 26-28, Grand Cypress Resort, Orlando, Fla.

Defending champion: Davidson

Team rankings: Davidson (94), Richmond (138), Dayton (162), VCU (170), George Mason (200), George Washington (205), Rhode Island (210), St. Bonaventure (214), St. Joseph’s (216), La Salle (276), Fordham (284)

Midseason All-Conference team: Jack Lang, Davidson (165); Ben Wanichek, Richmond (190); Logan Lowe, George Washington (418); Dawson Jones, Rhode Island (422); Jeff Wilson, George Mason (481)

What to expect: Davidson finished 2017-18 the fourth highest-rated team in the Atlantic 10, so a conference title was not the most expected outcome. This time around, though, the Wildcats are right in line. The defending champs are 100 spots higher in the rankings than their 2017-18 finish and nearly 50 ahead of their closest challenger in the conference. They also boast the conference’s best player in Jack Lang. With all that, a repeat seems quite likely.

Pick to win: Davidson