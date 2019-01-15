Teen girl recovers from brain surgery after fall from moving golf cart

A teen-aged girl from Florida is recovering from brain surgery after she was injured in a fall from the rear of a moving golf cart.

Olivia Love, 17, struck her head on the driveway of a St. Johns (Fla.) County home Jan. 2 and will be soon headed to a rehabilitation facility in Georgia that specializes in spinal cord and brain injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles traffic crash report and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old boy was carelessly swerving the golf cart left to right when Love fell off and struck her head on the asphalt driveway. The golf cart was contained four occupants but only had two seats, police said. No citation has been issued.

Love is a junior at Nease High School.

“She has been improving slowly, very slowly,” her sister, Danielle Love, told News4Jax. “She has gone from being completely on a ventilator to getting off that, so that’s a good sign. She’s moving her arm — her left arm — a lot. We are still working on the right arm.”

The family created an Instagram page named “Prayers for Olivia Love” which continues to offer updates on her progress.

“Olivia’s eyes are open non stop but she’s still not following commands. She’s following you with her eyes a little more but still only looking left. We still don’t know if she’s processing anything or recognizing what is happening. The doctors really want her to start sleeping so her brain can rest and doesn’t become over stimulated,” read a post from Monday.

A GoFundMe page to help with Love’s related medical expenses has raised more than $21,000.