Tiger vs Phil: When it comes to dinner, Woods wins going away

Tiger vs. Phil.

Well, if the challenge is choosing a dinner guest, the players on the European Tour have delivered a resounding decision: Tiger Woods.

In a survey of players on the European Tour, 79 percent of those who answered chose Woods over Mickelson when asked: “Would you rather have dinner with Tiger or Phil?”

Nine percent chose Mickelson, while 12 percent chose “Table for one, please!”

The Golf.com survey of 34 European Tour pros was taken during the Turkish Airlines Open in November. Anonymity was given to the golfers surveyed. The group included four major winners and six players with Ryder Cup experience.

Among the responses given to the Tiger vs. Phil dinner question:

“Table for one because Tiger would probably stick me with the check.”

“I’ve had dinner with Phil and I didn’t enjoy it.”

“I’d like to pick Tiger’s brain on how he overcame his suffering. That could really help me.”

Looks like someone might be sticking around for dessert.