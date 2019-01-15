LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Cristie Kerr appeared on Golf Channel as a guest analyst last weekend, offering insight during the Golf Central pregame show leading into the Sony Open. Kerr isn’t thinking of retiring anytime soon, but the idea of doing a little television work when she’s not playing seemed appealing.

Kerr, a 41-year-old mother of two, has always been one of the best quotes in the women’s game. She’s not afraid to offer an opinion and rarely delivers one of those bland, programmed responses that have become the norm.

Want a straight answer? Ask C.K.

“I’m not going to put a limit on it,” said Kerr, when asked if her timeline for playing had changed now that she’s a mother of two boys.

Kerr pointed to Juli Inkster, who at 58 still plays a limited LPGA schedule while doing TV work for Fox.

One thing that will change in 2019: Kerr’s family won’t be joining her on the road nearly as often. With son Mason now in pre-kindergarten three days a week and Griffin making his way into the world Aug. 28, it has become too much for the entire family to pack up and travel the world.

Husband Erik Stevens will stay home most of the year, bringing the boys out maybe a half a dozen times in 2019. They’ll at least start the year together, with Erik taking Mason to Sea World on Tuesday and the Magic Kingdom on Wednesday.

Both boys will be at daycare on competition days as Kerr begins her 23rd season on tour.

The 2018 felt overwhelming at times with a new baby, a number of moving parts to her wine business and equipment changes.

“I couldn’t really manage all of it,” she said. “Like my husband says, ‘Life gets in the way.’ ”

This year would be a success, Kerr said, if she found more consistency. Last October she went back to her old coach, Bryan Lebedevitch. She’s working again with mental coach Joe Parent of Zen Golf. Her body feels healthy again. Something might ache in the morning, she said, but generally works itself out.

“Just pouring everything I have into however many years I have,” she said.