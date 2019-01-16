10 places where Tiger Woods can win in 2019 (including Torrey Pines)

Tiger Woods will begin his 2019 PGA Tour run next week at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods has won on the San Diego course eight times, including seven Farmers titles and the 2008 U.S. Open.

Where will Tiger win in 2019?

We can’t predict the future, but we can make an educated guess.

Here’s a look at 10 spots on the 2019 PGA Tour calendar where Woods, an 80-time PGA Tour winner, is most likely to add to his title total:

(Note: We are only looking at events Woods is likely to play in. A return to the Valspar Championship, where he finished T-2 this year, appears unlikely and thus does not qualify for the list.)

The Masters

Woods has won at the Masters four times and has contended several other years at the tournament at Augusta National. He had a lackluster T-32 here in 2018, but that was his first major in three years and that result is an anomaly compared to his norm at Augusta.