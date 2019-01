The 2019 Houston Open will be held at the Golf Club of Houston for the final time from Oct. 10-13.

The dates were announced Tuesday, abc13.com reports. The tournament, which will be on the PGA Tour 2019-20 schedule and have a $7.5 million purse.

The tournament will be moving to Memorial Park Golf Course in 2020. That course is getting more than $13.5 million in renovations.