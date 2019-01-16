Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jordan Spieth remains 2019 Masters co-favorite in spite of OWGR slide

Aug 25, 2018; Paramus, NJ, USA; Jordan Spieth (USA) walks up the to the 17th green during the third round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth remains a co-favorite to win 2019 Masters at 12-1 in spite of his lowest Official World Golf Ranking spot in more than five years.

Spieth, who hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the 2017 Open Championship, slipped to No. 18 in the latest OWGR this week. He began last year ranked No. 2 in the world. Spieth’s No. 18 slot is his lowest rank since December 2013. The 2015 Masters champion missed the cut at the Sony Open last weekend after a 73-66. It marked the second straight cut missed by Spieth.

Justin Rose joins Spieth as a co-favorite at 12-1.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are fetching 14-1 odds to win the first major of the year set for April 11-14 at Augusta National.

Defending champion Patrick Reed is holding at 30-1. He joins 2019 Sentry TOC winner Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood at that price.

Here are the odds to win the 2019 Masters, according to golfodds.com and the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

Player & Odds to Win:
Jordan Spieth 12/1
Dustin Johnson 14/1
Tiger Woods 12/1
Justin Thomas 14/1
Rory McIlroy 14/1
Brooks Koepka 14/1
Justin Rose 12/1
Rickie Fowler 16/1
Jon Rahm 18/1
Jason Day 25/1
Bubba Watson 25/1
Patrick Reed 30/1
Tommy Fleetwood 30/1
Francesco Molinari 40/1
Paul Casey 40/1
Hideki Matsuyama 30/1
Phil Mickelson 50/1
Henrik Stenson 50/1
Tony Finau 25/1
Adam Scott 50/1
Sergio Garcia 50/1
Matt Kuchar 40/1
Marc Leishman 50/1
Alex Noren 80/1
Xander Schauffele 30/1
Joaquin Niemann 100/1
Patrick Cantlay 50/1
Bryson DeChambeau 20/1
Louis Oosthuizen 60/1
Thomas Pieters 60/1
Branden Grace 100/1
Ian Poulter 100/1
Brandt Snedeker 80/1
Zach Johnson 100/1
Webb Simpson 60/1
Charley Hoffman 100/1
Cameron Smith 80/1
Kevin Kisner 100/1
Tyrrell Hatton 100/1
Daniel Berger 125/1
Kevin Chappell 150/1
Ryan Moore 150/1
Russell Henley 150/1
Aaron Wise 100/1
Charl Schwartzel 100/1
Gary Woodland 80/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 125/1
Emiliano Grillo 150/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 100/1
Shane Lowry 150/1
Beau Hossler 150/1
Byeong Hun An 150/1
Kevin Na 150/1
Lee Westwood 125/1
Martin Kaymer 150/1
Jimmy Walker 150/1
Haotong Li 150/1
Julian Suri 250/1
Kyle Stanley 150/1
Keegan Bradley 125/1
Si Woo Kim 150/1
Brian Harman 150/1
Jason Dufner 200/1
Luke List 150/1
Adam Hadwin 200/1
Billy Horschel 100/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 200/1
Shubhankar Sharma 200/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1
Bill Haas 250/1
Danny Willett 80/1
Paul Dunne 250/1
Austin Cook 250/1
Ollie Schniederjans 250/1
Ryan Fox 300/1
Jamie Lovemark 300/1
Peter Uihlein 200/1
J.B. Holmes 250/1
Chez Reavie 300/1
Pat Perez 200/1
Russell Knox 300/1
Chesson Hadley 300/1
Michael Kim 300/1
Eddie Pepperell 150/1
Sungjae Im 250/1
Brendan Steele 300/1
Jim Furyk 300/1
Steve Stricker 300/1
Stewart Cink 300/1
Charles Howell III 150/1
Satoshi Kodaira 300/1
Scott Piercy 300/1
Nick Watney 500/1
Andrew Landry 500/1
Andy Sullivan 500/1
Fred Couples 300/1
Padraig Harrington 300/1
Graeme McDowell 300/1
Dylan Frittelli 300/1
Brandon Stone 500/1
Matt Wallace 125/1
Jordan L. Smith 500/1
Ross Fisher 300/1
Chris Wood 500/1
Anirban Lahiri 500/1
Jhonattan Vegas 500/1
Justin Harding 500/1
Patton Kizzire 250/1
Bernhard Langer 500/1
Angel Cabrera 500/1
Yusaku Miyazato 1000/1
Seungsu Han 1000/1
Shugo Imahira 500/1
Vijay Singh 500/1
Jovan Rebula 1000/1
Trevor Immelman 1000/1
Mike Weir 2000/1
Jose Maria Olazabal 2000/1
Sandy Lyle 5000/1
Larry Mize 5000/1
Ian Woosnam 5000/1
Viktor Hovland 1000/1
Devon Bling 2000/1
Kevin O’Connell 1000/1
Takumi Kanaya 2000/1
Kevin Tway 200/1
Cameron Champ 50/1
Lucas Bjerregaard 200/1
Grayson Murray 500/1
* Golfer must tee off for action *
Tiger Woods Propositions
To Win a 2019 Major?
Yes +300
No -400
How Many Majors will Tiger Win in 2019?
0 Majors 1/4
Exactly 1 Major 13/4
Exactly 2 Majors 16/1
Exactly 3 Majors 100/1
4 Majors (Grand Slam) 500/1

