Jordan Spieth remains 2019 Masters co-favorite in spite of OWGR slide

Jordan Spieth remains a co-favorite to win 2019 Masters at 12-1 in spite of his lowest Official World Golf Ranking spot in more than five years.

Spieth, who hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the 2017 Open Championship, slipped to No. 18 in the latest OWGR this week. He began last year ranked No. 2 in the world. Spieth’s No. 18 slot is his lowest rank since December 2013. The 2015 Masters champion missed the cut at the Sony Open last weekend after a 73-66. It marked the second straight cut missed by Spieth.

Justin Rose joins Spieth as a co-favorite at 12-1.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are fetching 14-1 odds to win the first major of the year set for April 11-14 at Augusta National.

Defending champion Patrick Reed is holding at 30-1. He joins 2019 Sentry TOC winner Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood at that price.

Here are the odds to win the 2019 Masters, according to golfodds.com and the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.