Jordan Spieth remains 2019 Masters co-favorite in spite of OWGR slide

Jordan Spieth remains a co-favorite to win 2019 Masters at 12-1 in spite of his lowest Official World Golf Ranking spot in more than five years.
Spieth, who hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the 2017 Open Championship, slipped to No. 18 in the latest OWGR this week. He began last year ranked No. 2 in the world. Spieth’s No. 18 slot is his lowest rank since December 2013. The 2015 Masters champion missed the cut at the Sony Open last weekend after a 73-66. It marked the second straight cut missed by Spieth.
Justin Rose joins Spieth as a co-favorite at 12-1.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are fetching 14-1 odds to win the first major of the year set for April 11-14 at Augusta National.
Defending champion Patrick Reed is holding at 30-1. He joins 2019 Sentry TOC winner Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Tommy Fleetwood at that price.
Here are the odds to win the 2019 Masters, according to golfodds.com and the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.
Player & Odds to Win:
|Jordan Spieth
|12/1
|Dustin Johnson
|14/1
|Tiger Woods
|12/1
|Justin Thomas
|14/1
|Rory McIlroy
|14/1
|Brooks Koepka
|14/1
|Justin Rose
|12/1
|Rickie Fowler
|16/1
|Jon Rahm
|18/1
|Jason Day
|25/1
|Bubba Watson
|25/1
|Patrick Reed
|30/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30/1
|Francesco Molinari
|40/1
|Paul Casey
|40/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30/1
|Phil Mickelson
|50/1
|Henrik Stenson
|50/1
|Tony Finau
|25/1
|Adam Scott
|50/1
|Sergio Garcia
|50/1
|Matt Kuchar
|40/1
|Marc Leishman
|50/1
|Alex Noren
|80/1
|Xander Schauffele
|30/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|100/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|50/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|20/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60/1
|Thomas Pieters
|60/1
|Branden Grace
|100/1
|Ian Poulter
|100/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80/1
|Zach Johnson
|100/1
|Webb Simpson
|60/1
|Charley Hoffman
|100/1
|Cameron Smith
|80/1
|Kevin Kisner
|100/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100/1
|Daniel Berger
|125/1
|Kevin Chappell
|150/1
|Ryan Moore
|150/1
|Russell Henley
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|100/1
|Charl Schwartzel
|100/1
|Gary Woodland
|80/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|125/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|150/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100/1
|Shane Lowry
|150/1
|Beau Hossler
|150/1
|Byeong Hun An
|150/1
|Kevin Na
|150/1
|Lee Westwood
|125/1
|Martin Kaymer
|150/1
|Jimmy Walker
|150/1
|Haotong Li
|150/1
|Julian Suri
|250/1
|Kyle Stanley
|150/1
|Keegan Bradley
|125/1
|Si Woo Kim
|150/1
|Brian Harman
|150/1
|Jason Dufner
|200/1
|Luke List
|150/1
|Adam Hadwin
|200/1
|Billy Horschel
|100/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|200/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|200/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Bill Haas
|250/1
|Danny Willett
|80/1
|Paul Dunne
|250/1
|Austin Cook
|250/1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|250/1
|Ryan Fox
|300/1
|Jamie Lovemark
|300/1
|Peter Uihlein
|200/1
|J.B. Holmes
|250/1
|Chez Reavie
|300/1
|Pat Perez
|200/1
|Russell Knox
|300/1
|Chesson Hadley
|300/1
|Michael Kim
|300/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|150/1
|Sungjae Im
|250/1
|Brendan Steele
|300/1
|Jim Furyk
|300/1
|Steve Stricker
|300/1
|Stewart Cink
|300/1
|Charles Howell III
|150/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|300/1
|Scott Piercy
|300/1
|Nick Watney
|500/1
|Andrew Landry
|500/1
|Andy Sullivan
|500/1
|Fred Couples
|300/1
|Padraig Harrington
|300/1
|Graeme McDowell
|300/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|300/1
|Brandon Stone
|500/1
|Matt Wallace
|125/1
|Jordan L. Smith
|500/1
|Ross Fisher
|300/1
|Chris Wood
|500/1
|Anirban Lahiri
|500/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|500/1
|Justin Harding
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|250/1
|Bernhard Langer
|500/1
|Angel Cabrera
|500/1
|Yusaku Miyazato
|1000/1
|Seungsu Han
|1000/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Vijay Singh
|500/1
|Jovan Rebula
|1000/1
|Trevor Immelman
|1000/1
|Mike Weir
|2000/1
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|2000/1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000/1
|Larry Mize
|5000/1
|Ian Woosnam
|5000/1
|Viktor Hovland
|1000/1
|Devon Bling
|2000/1
|Kevin O’Connell
|1000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|2000/1
|Kevin Tway
|200/1
|Cameron Champ
|50/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|200/1
|Grayson Murray
|500/1
|Tiger Woods Propositions
|To Win a 2019 Major?
|Yes
|+300
|No
|-400
|How Many Majors will Tiger Win in 2019?
|0 Majors
|1/4
|Exactly 1 Major
|13/4
|Exactly 2 Majors
|16/1
|Exactly 3 Majors
|100/1
|4 Majors (Grand Slam)
|500/1
