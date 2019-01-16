Masters bid up for grabs at 2019 Latin America Amateur Championship

A spot in the 2019 Masters field at Augusta National and much more is up for grabs at this week’s 2019 Latin America Amateur Championship at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

Organized by the Masters Tournament, USGA and R&A, the 72-hole stroke play event features a 108-player field and begins Thursday in the Dominican Republic.

The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN2 from 3-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The winner will receive an invite for the 2019 Masters and exemptions into the U.S. Amateur Championship at Pinehurst and the British Amateur. They’ll also be exempt in the final stages of qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and the British Open at Royal Portrush.

Now in its fifth year, the event features top male amateurs in Latin America. Current PGA Tour player Joaquin Niemann shot 8-under-par 63 in the final round to take home the title in 2018.

The 20-year-old from Chile shot 76-77 and missed the cut at the Masters but finished solo sixth in his professional debut at the Valero Texas Open. He also finished T-8 at the Fort Worth Invitational, T-6 at the Memorial and T5 at Greenbrier to earn his Tour card for the 2018-19 season.