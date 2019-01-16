NBC set to double hours of live LPGA tournament coverage in 2019

Good news for LPGA fans. The 2019 season will feature a record 430 hours of tournament coverage. NBC Sports will air 33 LPGA events this season and nearly 90 percent of the coverage will be live, the network announced in a press release.

For the first time NBC will bookend the season, with weekend coverage of the opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions and live coverage of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. In addition, NBC will air live coverage of the KPMG Women’s PGA and the AIG Women’s British Open, nearly doubling the number of live tournament hours on NBC.

“We are very happy to continue this great partnership with our friends at Golf Channel and NBC,” LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan said in the release. “Our LPGA tour players are some of the world’s finest athletes, yet their lives outside the ropes are just as compelling. We look forward to working with Golf Channel and NBC to bring those stories to our millions of fans across the United States and around the globe.”

The TOC at Tranquilo features 26 LPGA winners and 49 celebrities. Golf Channel will air live coverage Thursday and Friday (Noon-3 p.m. ET). Weekend coverage will begin on Golf Channel from 2-3 p.m., before moving to NBC from 3-5 p.m.

Paige Mackenzie will serve as lead analyst, joined by Grant Boone as play-by-play host. Tom Abbott will serve as a hole announcer with Jerry Foltz and Karen Stupples reporting from the course.