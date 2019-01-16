Tiger Woods will begin his 2019 PGA Tour season in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego next week.

Woods made his commitment Wednesday morning. The decision was expected. Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines, including seven Farmers titles and his most-recent major, the 2008 U.S. Open.

Woods is ranked No. 12 in the world, his highest perch since 2014. He ended his five-year victory drought at the Tour Championship in September.

Woods lost to Phil Mickelson on the 22nd hole during The Match on Nov. 23. He last played in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December before turning 43 on Dec. 30.

Woods will be joining a solid field at Torrey Pines, which includes Rory McIlroy for the first time. Among the other notables who have committed: Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler.

Woods began his memorable 2018 season – which included 18 PGA Tour events, the Ryder Cup and Hero World Challenge – at Torrey Pines.

Woods said at the Hero World Challenge and again in a pre-Presidents Cup tour in Australia in December that he both played too much in 2018 and expects to play fewer events next year, paring his 2019 schedule down about 15 tournaments.

“I was not physically prepared to play that much golf,” Woods said at the Hero World Challenge. “I’m not going to play as many as I did this year … I need to make sure I’m rested and ready to play. I have found through all of that, I’ve played all my good tournaments when I had time off and I felt rested. If I didn’t feel rested I didn’t play well,” he added.