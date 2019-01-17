Lexi Thompson gets lowdown on Greg Maddux and John Smoltz via Google

Lexi Thompson is on track to be a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame at the age of 23.

Thursday, in the first round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Thompson was paired with two members of the Baseball Hall of Fame: John Smoltz and Greg Maddux.

Hey @Braves, we found a couple of your all-stars hanging out with one of ours! We’ll see if @Lexi can give John Smoltz and @gregmaddux some winning tips on the course! pic.twitter.com/VJaF5yS5re — LPGA (@LPGA) January 17, 2019

While most baseball fans above a certain age – perhaps 30 – are well aware of the success and exploits of both former pitchers, Thompson needed to brush up a bit on her playing partners.

When she was asked if she how much she knew about her Round 1 playing partners, Thompson said she Googled them, according to Golfweek reporter Beth Ann Nichols.

Thompson can be forgiven for not knowing about the heyday of Maddux and Smoltz. When they won their World Series title with Atlanta Braves in 1995, Thompson was all of eight months old.

You may have aged a decade yourself reading that previous paragraph.

Well, for anyone else who may need a refresher, here’s a brief recap of the career of each:

Smoltz played 21 of his 22 seasons with the Braves starting in 1988. He gathered 213 wins, 154 saves and posted a career ERA of 3.33. He boasts the rare combination of having won both a Cy Young award and a Silver Slugger.

Maddux was the right-handed anchor of the Braves’ famed rotation in the 1990s. Most of his 24-season career was spent with the Cubs and Braves, but he also played for three other teams. A four-time Cy Young Award-winner, Maddux notched 355 victories and struck out 3,371 batters in his career.

Smoltz is also a pretty good golfer.

To wit:

The Diamond Resorts TOC continues Thursday through Sunday.