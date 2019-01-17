Mayakoba set to host 2020 Latin America Amateur Championship

Next year’s LAAC will be contested Jan. 16-19 at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Club on Riviera Maya, where Matt Kuchar recently ended a four-year winless drought in the PGA Tour’s 2018 Mayakoba Classic.

This year’s event begins Thursday and is being held at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

The winner of the LAAC, organized by the Masters Tournament, USGA and R&A, will receive an invitation to play in the Masters. They’ll also receive exemptions into the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst and the British Amateur, as well as the final stages of qualifying for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and the British Open at Royal Portrush.

Current PGA Tour player Joaquin Niemann won the event last year and played in the 2018 Masters, where he missed the cut. He turned pro shortly after and ended up earning his card for 2018-19 in just eight starts.