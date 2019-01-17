Oklahoma State assistant coach undergoing treatment for cancer

Oklahoma State’s season resumes next month at the Amer Ari Invitational, but one of its leaders is already looking to win a crucial battle.

The Cowboys announced Thursday that assistant men’s golf coach Donnie Darr is undergoing treatment for stage 3 colorectal cancer. He was diagnosed on Dec. 13 and his treatment began on Jan. 14.

According to an Oklahoma State release, Darr is being treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Here’s the full itinerary on his treatment plan:

He will undergo a 10-month treatment plan which will include six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy in Houston before returning to Stillwater for 6-8 weeks. He will then return to Houston for surgery followed by four additional months of chemotherapy treatment in Stillwater. Two months after a final round of treatments, a two-week stint in Houston will conclude the treatment plan.

Darr is in his fourth season as assistant coach with the program. The Cowboys have flourished with his help, as Oklahoma State won its 11th national title last year in a dominant campaign that included 10 wins overall. The Cowboys have not slowed down in 2018-19, either, as the program was a runaway No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings after the fall.

Darr had served as Ohio State’s men’s head coach from 2009-2015. This is actually Darr’s second stint in his Oklahoma State men’s assistant role, as he also held that post from 2006-09.

Darr graduated from Kent State in 1996 and tried pro golf for a year before turning to being an assistant pro for four years. He began his college coaching career back at his alma mater, serving as the assistant coach for the Kent State men’s and women’s golf teams in 2001-02. He was associate head coach of both starting in 2002 and remained in that post until moving to the University of Oklahoma, where he was an assistant from 2004-05.

Darr would become head coach at Akron and serve in that role for the 2005-06 season before moving onto Stillwater for the first time.

Darr, who is married with four children, will continue his coaching duties during treatment – meaning he will work remotely plenty from Houston.

Of course there is plenty of support back home, and that extends beyond his family.

“Donnie coaches that your response to adversity determines your success. I know he will follow his own advise as he whips cancer,” said Alan Bratton, Oklahoma State’s head coach. “He will inspire all of us who love him and anyone else he encounters. He always has and always will.”