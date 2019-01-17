Several lurk behind Mickelson at Desert Classic

Here’s a recap of the opening round of the Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif.

LEADING: Phil Mickelson made an eagle and 10 birdies on his way to a 12-under 60 on Thursday.

You can get the details of that here. Mickelson, already a two-time winner at this event, leads by three.

CHASING: Adam Long made a late-day run for second. He snuck in with a 9-under 63 in the afternoon to put himself in second. Curtis Luck is solo third after an opening 64. Adam Hadwin is among those in a tie for fourth at 7 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Hadwin once shot 59 at this tournament. His 65 on Thursday was pretty nifty too, though. It included a hole-out eagle.

SHORT SHOTS: Defending champion Jon Rahm is in a tie for eighth at 6 under. … Patrick Cantlay and Charles Howell III are tied for 18th at 5 under. … Justin Rose is T-31 at 4 under.

The second round will be aired by Golf Channel from 3-7 p.m.