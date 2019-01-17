Titleist releases all-black 718 AP2 and AP3 irons

Titleist released the 718 AP2 and 718 AP3 irons in August 2017, and the chrome-finished clubs have found their way into bags of tour players and recreational golfers alike. Now, a week before the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show, the company has announced it is released black-finished versions of the clubs and making them available starting March 1.

The matte black PVD finish is designed to reduce glare, but let’s face it, a lot of people just think black irons look cool. To complement the dark-finished heads, Titleist is adding Tru Temper AMT Onyx shafts and all-black Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grips.

The 718 AP2 is designed to have a blade length and look at address that appeals to tour pros and better players. But thanks to internal tungsten weights in the heel and toe areas of the 3-7 irons, the AP2 has the forgiveness and stability of a game-improvement iron. The body is forged from 1025 carbon steel for a soft feel, but the thin face in the 3-6 irons is forged from SUP 10 stainless steel to create more ball speed and distance. The 7-iron’s face is slightly thicker to help smooth the transition into solid 2015 carbon steel shot irons.

The 718 AP3 long and mid-irons (3-7) were designed with a cast 17-4 stainless steel body and a thin, unsupported 455 stainless steel face. They are hollow, and the faces wrap under the leading edge and extend into the sole, allowing the hitting area to flex more efficiently at impact for increased distance. Like the AP2 irons, there is tungsten in the heel and toe areas of the long and mid-irons for enhanced forgiveness.

The 718 AP2 Black and 718 AP3 Black will cost $187.50 per club or $1,499 for a set of eight (4-GW).