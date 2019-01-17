Sam Saunders wowed by 'secret box' of Arnold Palmer photos

Sam Saunders thought he had seen just about every image available of his late grandfather, Arnold Palmer.

That was until this week, when Saunders was presented a “secret box” of never-before-made-public images and old photographic negatives of Palmer playing at the Desert Classic.

“I feel like I’ve seen all the pictures, so anytime I see something new, it’s kind of cool,” Sauders said.

Throughout much of Palmer’s career, the event was simply known as the “Bob Hope,” named for the late comedian and perennial host.

As you might expect, Saunders was impressed with some of the photos showing Palmer in his prime slicing through the desert near Palm Springs, Calif.

"A secret box of pictures." 📷 Sam Saunders got a glimpse into the 60-year @Desert_Classic history by looking through unseen photos of his grandfather, five-time champ, Arnold Palmer. pic.twitter.com/LvoXB2jU6I — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2019

All the feels.

The Desert Classic begins Thursday and runs through Sunday across three courses in La Quinta, Calif.