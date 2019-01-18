European Tour unveils player 'Content Committee' video, and it's hilarious

The European Tour’s social media video content has been outstanding for years.

The “Little Interview” series where sassy child Billy Jenkins asks pros hilariously blunt questions was brilliant. Although it’s really tough to top “The Awkward Reporter” segment. Seriously, the footage for that is amazing.

There was also the fantastic post-Ryder Cup pillow talk segment and the footage of Edoardo Molinari hitting 500 balls in an attempt to get a hole-in-one.

But this group isn’t content, as it keeps pushing out hits.

The latest arrived Friday, as the European Tour unveiled a video introducing “The Content Committee.”

The committee in this video is composed of Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Thomas Bjorn and Eddie Pepperell. Ostensibly, in this footage this quintet is coming up with ideas for viral videos in a boardroom-style meeting.

But of course, this is a European Tour social media video – so there’s clearly a funny twist. It quickly becomes apparent in the footage that all the golfers’ ideas will be purposely bad, ridiculous or unusable for other reasons.

It’s a great concept for a video, but it only works if the golfers in question can pull off the deadpan needed in this undertaking. And oh do they do just that.

Here’s the full video, get ready to laugh:

Pepperell’s heavily bleeped out idea might intrigue us the most, if only because of the mystery. Obviously, there were several hilarious suggestions, with Stenson’s obsession with cats one of the brightest spots.

As you can see, there’s also a board of ideas in the background of this video. We, for one, would very much welcome “Keeping Up With the Aphibarnrats.”

As always, the European Tour knocks it out of the park here.