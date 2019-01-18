First Look: Xxio Prime driver

Gear: Xxio Prime driver

Price: $849.99 with Xxio Prime XP1000 graphite shaft

Specs: Forged Super TIX Plus titanium cup face with 8-2 titanium body

Available: March 1

The Goal

With the Prime driver, Xxio has made a driver that is designed to compensate for slow swings that typically produce a slice and deliver more distance and a straighter ball flight.

The Skinny

Xxio, the ultra-premium arm of the Cleveland/Srixon/Xxio golf family, has updated the Prime driver for 2019. At address, it still looks like a traditional, understated club, but when you view it face-on and study its construction, some radical changes become apparent.

Instead of opting for a flat face that is welded to the titanium body, designers gave the Prime an ultra-thin, forged titanium cup face that is slightly higher in the toe and lower in the heel area. The cup face design extends further back into the crown, toe and the sole regions, which shifts the hinge points closer to the edges of the hitting area. The result is an expanded sweet spot and an enlarged area where maximum balls speeds can be achieved. According to Xxio, the sweet spot is 103 percent larger than the previous Prime driver’s ideal hitting zone, which should make the 2019 model more forgiving.

The hosel has been shifted 2 millimeters closer and 2 degrees more upright. It creates a more rectangular appearance, but those changes, combined with the stock 36-gram Prime SP-1000 graphite shaft’s more-flexible tip section, are intended to help golfers close the face angle more easily on the downswing produce straighter-flying shots.

In the back of the sole is a 6-gram weight that helps to lower the center of gravity position and pull it further back, which encourages a higher initial launch angle and more spin.

Available only in 10.5 and 11.5-degree versions that come standard at 46.5 inches in length, the entire Xxio Prime driver weighs just 250 grams, which is about 40-60 grams less than most drivers. That should make it significantly easier for slower-swinging players to generate clubhead speed and more distance.