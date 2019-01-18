Krista Glover, wife of Lucas Glover, gets 12 months' probation for domestic violence charges

Krista Glover, wife of PGA Tour pro Lucas Glover, has agreed to complete 25 hours of community service and undergo a substance abuse and mental health evaluation as part of a deferred prosecution agreement reached Friday.

Glover was arrested on a domestic violence charge in May during the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra, Fla., where she reportedly became upset and “forcefully attacked” her husband after he shot 78 in the third round.

Both Lucas Glover and his mother had visible injuries due to the altercation, according to the police report. She was charged with battery (domestic violence) and resisting an officer without violence.

Lucas Glover later referred to it as a “private matter” and issued the following statement on Twitter:

“On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called. Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation.”

Documents from the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court in St. Johns County, Fla. show that Krista Glover entered a deferred prosecution agreement Friday. The terms are for a 12-month probationary period, which will be rendered null and void should Krista Glover violate any laws or conditions.

The terms include 25 hours of community service and following any recommended treatment or counseling from a substance abuse and mental health evaluation.

Lucas Glover is playing at this week’s Desert Challenge in La Quinta, Calif, where he shot 4-under 68 in Thursday’s opening round.