Larry Fitzgerald makes hole-in-one ... while playing with Barack Obama

Larry Fitzgerald, we are more than a bit jealous.
The 35-year-old Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is a future NFL hall of famer and won the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year.
But no, that’s not enough. Fitzgerald also gets to make an ace while playing with a former U.S. president.
Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte offered the full details…
OK, we’re just joking around: This is an amazing experience for Fitzgerald, who has long been known as a benevolent spirit in the NFL. Good things happening to him is a win for karma.
But we are still jealous. We imagine Fitzgerald will always enjoy this moment, though, no matter what anyone says.
