Larry Fitzgerald makes hole-in-one ... while playing with Barack Obama

Larry Fitzgerald, we are more than a bit jealous.

The 35-year-old Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is a future NFL hall of famer and won the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year.

But no, that’s not enough. Fitzgerald also gets to make an ace while playing with a former U.S. president.

Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte offered the full details…

The elation coming from All Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on the 13th hole at Seminole GC at 1:30 this afternoon was unreal. But it was very real. So real that club president Jimmy Dunne waved the no cell phone rule on the course so Fitzgerald could deliver the message. — Tim Rosaforte (@TimRosaforteGC) January 18, 2019

"I'm playing with the President of the United States and I just made a hole in one!" shouted the host to Barack Obama's first go around The 'Nole. "This is unbelievable!" — Tim Rosaforte (@TimRosaforteGC) January 18, 2019

Dunne, who advocated the Fitzgerald membership, provided the details. Obama had just hit his approach shot 20 feet from the hole. Fitzgerald stepped up with an 8-iron and jarred it." — Tim Rosaforte (@TimRosaforteGC) January 18, 2019

The stock shot is 165 yards from the blue tees to an elevated green that almost always plays into an Easterly breeze. It stands as one of the most beautiful holes on the property, with a green up against the sand dunes and the Atlantic Ocean. — Tim Rosaforte (@TimRosaforteGC) January 18, 2019

It's considered one of the hardest 18th handicap holes you could find in golf. Fitzgerald, playing to a 10.7-handicap, hit 8-iron from 162 yards. Eye witnesses described the ball rolling in like a putt. Among the high fives was the one coming from the 44th President of the U.S. — Tim Rosaforte (@TimRosaforteGC) January 18, 2019

OK, we’re just joking around: This is an amazing experience for Fitzgerald, who has long been known as a benevolent spirit in the NFL. Good things happening to him is a win for karma.

But we are still jealous. We imagine Fitzgerald will always enjoy this moment, though, no matter what anyone says.