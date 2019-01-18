Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Larry Fitzgerald makes hole-in-one ... while playing with Barack Obama

Getty Images

Quick Shots

Larry Fitzgerald, we are more than a bit jealous.

The 35-year-old Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is a future NFL hall of famer and won the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year.

But no, that’s not enough. Fitzgerald also gets to make an ace while playing with a former U.S. president.

Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte offered the full details…

OK, we’re just joking around: This is an amazing experience for Fitzgerald, who has long been known as a benevolent spirit in the NFL. Good things happening to him is a win for karma.

But we are still jealous. We imagine Fitzgerald will always enjoy this moment, though, no matter what anyone says.

