Phil Mickelson to skip Torrey Pines for first time in nearly 30 years

Phil Mickelson announced Friday that he will not be competing in next week’s Farmers Insurance Open, ending a long streak.

The 48-year-old has competed in the annual PGA Tour event held at Torrey Pines every year since 1991. That 28-year streak will now be broken.

Mickelson is from San Diego and this event is in the San Diego area. He is a three-time winner of the tournament.

Mickelson also noted in his Friday announcement what his immediate future schedule will look like:

I want to share my updated tour schedule: this week I will be playing here in the desert, Phoenix, Pebble Beach, and then defending my title in Mexico. My streak of 28-straight Farmers Insurance Opens will end next week. I will try to make it up to the great community of SD! — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) January 19, 2019

To clarify: Mickelson is competing in this week’s Desert Classic (which he currently leads), at the Waste Management Phoenix Open from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, at the Feb. 7-10 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the WGC-Mexico Championship from Feb. 21-24.

Considering the Genesis Open at Riviera takes place during this span (Feb. 14-17), it would seem Mickelson won’t be present at that event either.

Mickelson’s Friday announcement also came with some playful banter with Justin Thomas (who Mickelson beat in a playoff at last year’s WGC-Mexico Championship):

Feel like “defending my title in Mexico” was directed directly at me — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 19, 2019

It was! — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) January 19, 2019

It’ll be strange without Lefty at Torrey Pines, but he still has plenty of golf in his near future.

