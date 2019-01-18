Phil Mickelson to skip Torrey Pines for first time in nearly 30 years

Phil Mickelson announced Friday that he will not be competing in next week’s Farmers Insurance Open, ending a long streak.
The 48-year-old has competed in the annual PGA Tour event held at Torrey Pines every year since 1991. That 28-year streak will now be broken.
Mickelson is from San Diego and this event is in the San Diego area. He is a three-time winner of the tournament.
Mickelson also noted in his Friday announcement what his immediate future schedule will look like:
To clarify: Mickelson is competing in this week’s Desert Classic (which he currently leads), at the Waste Management Phoenix Open from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, at the Feb. 7-10 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the WGC-Mexico Championship from Feb. 21-24.
Considering the Genesis Open at Riviera takes place during this span (Feb. 14-17), it would seem Mickelson won’t be present at that event either.
Mickelson’s Friday announcement also came with some playful banter with Justin Thomas (who Mickelson beat in a playoff at last year’s WGC-Mexico Championship):
It’ll be strange without Lefty at Torrey Pines, but he still has plenty of golf in his near future.
