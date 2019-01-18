Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Phil Mickelson to skip Torrey Pines for first time in nearly 30 years

Phil Mickelson to skip Torrey Pines for first time in nearly 30 years

Phil Mickelson to skip Torrey Pines for first time in nearly 30 years

Phil Mickelson announced Friday that he will not be competing in next week’s Farmers Insurance Open, ending a long streak.

The 48-year-old has competed in the annual PGA Tour event held at Torrey Pines every year since 1991. That 28-year streak will now be broken.

Mickelson is from San Diego and this event is in the San Diego area. He is a three-time winner of the tournament.

Mickelson also noted in his Friday announcement what his immediate future schedule will look like:

To clarify: Mickelson is competing in this week’s Desert Classic (which he currently leads), at the Waste Management Phoenix Open from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, at the Feb. 7-10 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the WGC-Mexico Championship from Feb. 21-24.

Considering the Genesis Open at Riviera takes place during this span (Feb. 14-17), it would seem Mickelson won’t be present at that event either.

Mickelson’s Friday announcement also came with some playful banter with Justin Thomas (who Mickelson beat in a playoff at last year’s WGC-Mexico Championship):

It’ll be strange without Lefty at Torrey Pines, but he still has plenty of golf in his near future.

