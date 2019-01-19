Despite changing priorities, Stacy Lewis in solid form in 1st event as a mother

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. ­– When Stacy Lewis walked on the range Thursday at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, the Imagine Dragons song “Thunder” was playing over the loudspeaker. She and husband Gerrod Chadwell smiled. That’s the song Chadwell likes to sing to daughter Chesnee. It makes her laugh.

Lewis’ first week back on the LPGA since giving birth feels a bit like being a rookie all over again. Only this time the questions are: Where’s daycare? Do I have all the bags I need?

“I mean, you’ve got to take three trips to the car to get out the door every morning,” said Lewis.

It’s a new normal.

Lewis opened the tournament with a 66 at Tranquilo and matched that number in Round 3. She’s at 7-under 206 through three rounds, good for a share of eighth.

“Honestly, if I could finish this thing under par for four days,” said Lewis, “I was going to be happy.”

Physical fatigue is a factor this week, mostly in her legs. With Chesnee sleeping nine hours the past two nights, Lewis said she might find out what’s going on at daycare to find the secret.

While Chesnee is now No. 1 in every aspect of life, Lewis has been pleased with the results inside the ropes so far. Particularly the performance of the new shaft in her putter.

“It’s just exciting to see that I can take time off and have a baby and your golf swing still comes back,” she said. “You still know how to make putts, and just some assurance that it’s still there. As sharp as it probably needs to be? No. But just that it’s there. It’s encouraging and makes you excited about coming back.”

And while that birdie on the long and difficult par-3 18th felt good, what comes next feels even better.

“You just look forward to being done so I can go pick her up,” said Lewis. “That’s just the best part of the day.”