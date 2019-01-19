WATCH Jerry Kelly get unbelievable series of lucky bounces on way to eagle

Jerry Kelly owes the golf gods some favors after Saturday.

He won’t win the PGA Tour Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Championship, but a series of incredible bounces probably saved him multiple precious strokes.

Kelly flailed his second shot well right on Hualalai GC’s par-5 seventh during Saturday’s final round and the ball appeared destined for deep trouble.

And then something amazing happened. So incredible, we can’t really even explain.

We’ll let the footage do that work:

Are you kidding me?! Possibly the wildest eagle you'll ever see from @JerryKelly13PGA @MEC_golf. 🦅🤯 pic.twitter.com/XFwpXQ48xi — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) January 20, 2019

We’re not trying to overreact here in the moment, but this has to be in the running for luckiest golf shot of all-time. Right?

As the video shows, the kicker is he drained that lengthy eagle putt after his good fortune.

Kelly looks to be in line for a top 5 at this tournament. Imagine how important then an eagle was here rather than the par or worse he seemed destined for after the shot was struck.

Sometimes it really is better to be lucky than good.