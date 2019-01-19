Larry the Cable Guy played round at Augusta, enjoying TOC

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – What’s Larry the Cable Guy’s real name? It’s the kind of question that might pop into a fan’s mind as they see “Cable Guy” on a standard bearer’s sign.

Daniel Lawrence Whitney has been a regular at the Diamond Resorts’ annual event at Tranquilo. Though only an eight-year veteran of golf, it almost seems like he’s always been around.

Now that the Diamond Resorts Invitational has become the LPGA’s official Tournament of Champions, the Cable Guy has actually gone back to his roots.

“It’s fun playing with the ladies,” he said. “I actually used to learn how to play golf watching them. Because you always swing hard. You watch the ladies, and they’re barely swinging the club.”

As soon as the Cable Guy spotted Shanshan Feng on the range, he immediately went up to say hello. Feng is the LPGA’s resident comedian.

The Cable Guy recognizes that he’s here to compete, but also to make everyone laugh. When he shanked two in the water on the 18th, he called it a day and walked down the line of fans on the closing par 3 telling jokes.

A member of three golf courses – Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln, Neb., Desert Mountain Golf Club and Mirabel Golf Club, both in Scottsdale, Ariz. – the camo-wearing Cable Guy said he has basically played everything on his bucket list.

Augusta?

Yep. Shot 91 with tap-in pars on all three holes around Amen Corner. (Bookend doubles though at Nos. 10 and 14.)

For the record, he did not wear his signature cut-off polo at Augusta. But he did at Pebble Beach.

Asked if he felt like he had to be on his best behavior at golf’s mecca, the Cable Guy said:

“No man, they’re awesome. Everybody was cool. They’re all fans. We just kept it moving, having a good time. I had heard they had some rules … but I thought it was awesome. I didn’t come across any of that.”