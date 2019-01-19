Shane Lowry wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with incredible late comeback

Shane Lowry can look forward to playing in the Masters after earning his first win since 2015. Victory in the $7 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship vaults the Irishman back into the world top 50 and a spot at Augusta.

The 31-year-old began the final round with a three-shot lead over South Africa’s Richard Sterne, but found himself four shots behind after 11 holes thanks to playing that stretch in 2 over compared to Sterne’s 5 under.

“I really thought I was gone, to be honest,” Lowry said. “I really didn’t think I had it in me today.”

A combination of Sterne dropping shots at the 14th and 16th, and Lowry birdies at 12 and 13 meant the pair came to the par-5 final hole tied at 17 under. Sterne carved his 3-wood approach right and didn’t get up and down for birdie. It left Lowry with two putts for birdie and the title.

“The putts I holed, how strong mentally I was coming down the stretch, those two shots into the last, phew, I’m so happy.

“It means everything. I slept OK last night but I actually woke up a couple of times. I could visualize this little one (daughter Iris) running around Augusta in her little suit caddying for me in the Par 3 (Contest) in the middle of the night. That’s how mental this game is.”

Lowry arrived in the Middle East ranked 75th in the world and without a win since the 2015 WGC–Bridgestone Invitational. He could move as high as 40th when the Official World Golf Ranking is updated on Monday.

The affable Irishman missed Augusta last year after he dropped out of the world top 50. He had been as high as 19th after his WGC victory. He slipped to 92nd after missing the cut in last year’s Open Championship, and was struggling to play in this year’s majors as a result.

“It’s been a long, tough couple of years on the course.”

Not only can he book the majors into his summer schedule, the $1 million first-place check for his fourth career European Tour win sees Lowry replace Los Angeles native David Lipsky at the top of the European Tour order of merit.