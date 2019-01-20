European Tour golf power rankings: Jan. 21-27, 2019

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Jan. 21-26, 2019:

10. Henrik Stenson

Missed Abu Dhabi cut because of poor work on the greens. Averaged 1.764 putts per green in regulation.

9. Shane Lowry

Won Abu Dhabi HSBC despite only hitting 37.5 percent of fairways. Second in putts per green in regulation made up for wildness off the tee.

8. Alex Noren

Still waiting for the strong Swede to make his 2019 debut. You can bet he’s been grinding hard on the practice ground.

7. Ian Poulter

Finished sixth in Abu Dhabi thanks to decent week with the putter. Ranked fifth in putts per green in regulation with 1.64 average.

6. Sergio Garcia

Makes his 2019 European Tour debut in this week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic, which he won in 2017.

5. Rory McIlroy

Returns to action in this week’s Farmer’s Insurance Open where fans will be hoping he goes head to head with Tiger Woods.

4. Jon Rahm

Decent defense of Desert Classic title with sixth-place finish. Might have defended if not for five bogeys on the week.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Disappointing T-42 finish in Abu Dhabi chasing third consecutive win. Poor putting cost him. Averaged 31.5 putts per round.

2. Justin Rose

Decent debut with new clubs that included 68.06 percent of greens in regulation in T-35 Desert Classic finish.

1. Francesco Molinari

Still waiting for the Italian to make his 2019 Euro Tour debut. Won’t be in Middle East and might not happen until July. Gwk