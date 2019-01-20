Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose remain atop PGA Tour power rankings

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Jan. 21-26, 2019:

20. Charles Howell III

Another productive week and off to Torrey Pines after T-34 at Desert Classic.

19. Phil Mickelson

Said he felt rusty ahead of the Desert Classic and still finished T-2.

18. Webb Simpson

Next committed to play in Phoenix riding a streak of five consecutive top-5 finishes.

17. Patrick Reed

In the field this week after skipping Desert Classic for the first time since 2012.

16. Tony Finau

Will make 2019 debut this week coming off solo second at the Hero World Challenge.

15. Jason Day

Ready for Farmers Insurance Open title defense after 2018 playoff win.

14. Patrick Cantlay

Disappointing final round but another solid result after T-9 at Desert Classic.

13. Tiger Woods

Set for 2019 debut at Torrey Pines, where he’s already won eight times.

12. Rickie Fowler

Nothing worse than T-17 in his last seven starts and returns this week after T-5 at the Hero World Challenge.

11. Gary Woodland

Looking for fourth consecutive top-20 finish at Farmers Insurance Open.

10. Rory McIlroy

Playing Torrey Pines this week, then off until Genesis Open in mid-February.

9. Marc Leishman

Enters Torrey Pines with three top-5 finishes in four starts this season, including CIMB Classic win.

8. Matt Kuchar

Resting up after second win in three starts at Sony Open.

7. Jon Rahm

Desert Classic title defense came up just short with a solo sixth finish.

6. Bryson DeChambeau

Will be the top-ranked player in the field at this week’s Dubai Desert Classic.

5. Dustin Johnson

Finished T-16 in Abu Dhabi and will skip Torrey Pines for the second year in a row.

4. Justin Thomas

Off again this week and set to return at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

3. Xander Schauffele

Returns at Torrey Pines three weeks removed from Tournament of Champions victory.

2. Justin Rose

Easing into 2019 with a T-34 at the Desert Classic.

1. Brooks Koepka

Top American finisher at T-9 over the weekend in Abu Dhabi. Gwk